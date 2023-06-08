You're right that diversification isn't the way to maximize your return irrespective of risk. If you want the highest return possible, you need to select investments that can give you that return - but your risk will be very high.

The goal of diversification is to maximize your risk-adjusted return by being on the efficient frontier (at least according to modern portfolio theory). Essentially, it's minimizing risk for a given rate of return (or conversely, maximizing your return given an allowable risk level).

You could use a combination of one asset class (e.g. U.S. equities) and cash to build a portfolio with a certain target return or risk, but it likely won't be on the efficient frontier. Maybe you could squeeze a little more return with the same amount of risk if you used some bonds instead of cash, or maybe you could get the same return with less risk by adding international equities into the mix - both of these would get you closer to the efficient frontier. (Purely an example, NOT investment advice.)

Correlation has to do with the directionality of returns, not the magnitude. So two assets with a correlation of -1 could have returns of 10% and -1%, while another pair of assets with a correlation of -1 could have returns of 5% and -5%.