They can certainly do whatever you agreed to in the contract you signed when opening the account. For not making the minimum payment on time, the cost is typically some combination of late-payment fee and interest on the outstanding balance, and they may also increase the interest rate.

US$1000 would be unusually high for a late fee. It might be entirely reasonable for late fee plus interest, given that credit card interest rates start at unreasonable and go up to obscene.

Of course the querant didn't specify which currency this was. If that's 1000 Surinamese dollars, for example, it's currently about US$26, which is much closer to what I would expect the late fee to be.

If this is the first time in many years that you have missed a payment, contacting the bank and asking for forgiveness may result in their letting you skip the late fee. You will still owe interest, and they may or may not still increase the interest rate since you no longer have the perfect record that qualified you for the introductory rate.

Always read and understand the fine print before signing any contract. And do your darnedest to fully pay off credit cards every month rather than carrying a balance forward into the next month. If you're making a large purchase on the card, you may want to consider paying them back immediately rather than waiting for the bill to come due, to help protect against the risk of a large missed payment.