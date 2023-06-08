I live (and I'm resident) in a European country (that has a tax agreement with Canada) and spent 8 months in Canada last year due to a research stay (I worked on my Master Thesis in a research group there). I had a working permit (under the International Experience Canada Program) but didn't get an ordinary pay but was paid a scholarship. I got a T4A tax document for confirmation.

Since I spent more than 183 days in Canada I had to clarify with the authorities about my tax situation. The Canadian Tax Authorities decided that I have not established residental ties with Canada, since (among others) I worked in Austria prior and after my stay in Canada. Thus, they wrote me that I am considered as a deemed non-resident.

If I understand correctly, as a deemed non-resident the same rules apply to me as for non-residents. Following the Canadian Government's site further, it thus tells me to use the tax package for non-residents. As I read it, as a deemed non-resident I may be subject to non-resident withholding tax on interest, dividend, rental and pension income received from Canadian sources.

While having my tax status clarified was an important first step, I am still somehow confused about what that means for me. Thus, after this long introduction, I have a couple of questions and hope some of you can help me!

I received very little interest on my Canadian Bank account and I hold shares of one Canadian Company that pays dividend (via my European bank). At least in Europe I am used to banks only paying out interest minus taxes to my account(and even if they didn't can be only a few Cents). For the dividends I am sure that I only received dividends minus taxes (netto dividend). Am I right, that this means there is no reason for me to file a tax return, as everything is already payed and done or minor? As mentioned, I obtained a (tax free) stipend, as reported on my T4A file, Box-Case 105. Do I have to report that somewhere? If yes, is Shedule 11: Federal Tuition, Education, and Textbook Amounts and Canada Training Credit the right place? If yes, where exactly? Since I haven't paid tuition, most of the lines seem not to apply to me. On the other hand, I couldn't find any better document... During my research about my tax situation, I read on some webpage that even as a deemed non-resident I have to tell Canadian Authorities my world income (so basically my employment income in Europe and my capital incomes [held at my European bank])using this form. While this form seems to be straight-forward, I couldn't find any clear statement on an official webpage that tells me I even have to report my world-income. So, is this even true? In case the answers to 1)-3) are negative, is there any reason I should nevertheless file any kind of tax report? Is there any tax refund I could expect? (I know from my home country that things like negative tax exist, but I am not sure if any of that applies to deemed non-residents).

Thank you very much in advance for your help! I really invested quite some time to learn about the Canadian tax system, read tons of webpages explaining things and went over many documents. However, in the end, I am still not entirely sure and would appreciate any answers, hints and comments!