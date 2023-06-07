You're further along than I was 10 years ago... :)
This is what I did for two months:
- Track ALL of your spending. Use debit or credit card for everything, even the smallest items. No cash allowed!!
- At Walmart, Amazon, etc, don't buy food and clothes, etc on the same purchase. Split the purchases by categories, even if you buy it all at the same time.
Then, after two months, download all those DC and CC transactions, and merge them into one big spreadsheet. You'll have to remove payroll and CC payments.
What's left should be all of your expenses for those two months.
Now comes the hard part: go through the all one by one and add a category:
- GROCERIES
- UTILITIES (Electricity, Natural gas)
- UTILITIES (Phones)
- RESTAURANTS
- OTHER ENTERTAINMENT
- INSURANCE
- FUEL
- NETFLIX, GAMER SUBSCRIPTIONS, ETC.
- RENT
- CAR PAYMENTS
- Etc, etc
- Add in non-monthly expenses
Then sort by category, sum up each category and divide them by two...
Then you'll know exactly how much you spent in those two months, and where it went.
(Yes, this is tedious and labor intensive. Some things just can't yet be automated at the detail you need them.)