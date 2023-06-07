I was looking at the stock of Adobe FY2017 and got confused. When you look at the "Reissuance of treasury stock under s.c.p" line on the YoY table for Adobe both the A.P.I.C(1768) and Retained Earnings(-234601) are filled. How is that possible? Since according to the cost method APIC has to be completely offset first and only then do you debit the remaining difference loss into Retained Earnings. Basically, on the reissuance line only either APIC or Retained Earnings can be filled at a time, not both together. What's happening here? I've included pictures below