To simplify, consider a

  • EUR-denominated SEPA Instant Credit Transfer
  • from a EUR-denominated account
  • to a CZK-denominated account
  • to a bank in the Czech Republic (EU member).

Which institution performs the € ↦ CZK conversion?

Bonus question: In case the institution is one of the two banks. Is it safe to assume that the exchange rate is one of the bid/ask rates for cashless conversions published on that bank's website?

