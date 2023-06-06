Unsecured bonds are backed by all assets of the issuer

No, they are not secured by any specific assets (hence "unsecured").

With a secured bond, in the event of default the bondholders automatically takes ownership of the assets used to secure the loan and can sell them to pay off the remaining debt. The issuer must also ensure that the value of the assets is enough to completely pay off ("cover") the bonds, and is restricted from selling them (similar to how you can't sell a house or car that you have a loan on without paying off the loan first).

With unsecured bonds, the bondholder either declares bankruptcy or is sued to pay back the bonds from whatever assets remain (which is almost always not enough to cover the bonds).

Since the recovery rate is higher for secured bonds, there is less overall default risk.