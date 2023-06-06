I've been exploring investment options lately and came across the Fidelity Government Money Market Fund (SPAXX) and the Vanguard Federal Money Market Fund (VMFXX), both of which are known for their attractive yields of around 5% in recent times. However, I'm curious to know if Merrill Lynch offers a similar money market fund that can deliver comparable returns.

If anyone has any insights or personal experiences with Merrill Lynch's money market funds, I would greatly appreciate hearing your thoughts.

Thank you in advance for your help!