Typical real estate agent fees upon buying/selling real-estate differ wildly between countries. A selection from The Wall Street Journal:
Country
Fee
United Kingdom
1% – 2%
Netherlands
1% – 2%
Canada
3% – 5%
Belgium
3%
Germany
3% – 6%
Spain
5%
United States
5% – 6%
When selling a house for 500,000 €/$/£, a 5% fee means the estate agent gets 25,000 (-taxes, but the typical 6% fee in Germany does not including VAT). If they work 100 hours to get the house sold, that means a rate of 250/hour. There are lawyers with lower rates. In a competitive market, one might expect prices to drop, but they don't…
I would think the work done by an agent does not differ hugely between The Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany, and the difference in real estate prices is also not huge. Then how are their (typical) fees so different?