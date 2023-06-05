I'm investing on InvestEngine which lets you buy ETFs at market rate, but there's no limit order functionality.

I'd like to buy a money market fund to try to get a better interest rate than banks will give me. InvestEngine has CSH2, the Lyxor smart overnight return which tracks the SONIA. Just when I was executing my buy order on InvestEngine, I got a bit spooked by the really large wicks on this ETF. This screenshot shows a typical example, a wick that extends 1.5% away from the "average price", by which I mean a trend line that joins the middles of the candles.

My question is, since there's no way to set a limit order with Invest Engine, what are the chances that my order fulfills significantly higher (or lower) than this "average price" trend line? If I got unlucky and paid 1.5% over the average this would wipe out any returns for half a year at the current interest rates.