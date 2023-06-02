I have decided to make a diversified investment in the market. Assume I chose S&P, Nasdaq and EM. Now there are a lot of ETF that track those indices. Is there a place where I can compare them? Perhaps they have different expense ratio or other details I need to pay attention to? How do I compare them? I know about morningstar for mutual funds, but is that also applicable for comparison of ETFs? My goal is to make a portfolio that I will hold for 20 years but I don't want to be handpicking stocks, just want broad investment with minimal expenses.