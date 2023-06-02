0

I have decided to make a diversified investment in the market. Assume I chose S&P, Nasdaq and EM. Now there are a lot of ETF that track those indices. Is there a place where I can compare them? Perhaps they have different expense ratio or other details I need to pay attention to? How do I compare them? I know about morningstar for mutual funds, but is that also applicable for comparison of ETFs? My goal is to make a portfolio that I will hold for 20 years but I don't want to be handpicking stocks, just want broad investment with minimal expenses.

Improve this question
1
  • 1
    Where are you from? In Europe, many ETFs aren't available because they don't compute PRIIPS Also, what broker do you use, intend to use? Not all will offer the same ETFs.
    – AKdemy
    52 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .