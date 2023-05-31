3

I recently received a letter from my (US) bank, saying that I was prequalified for a mortgage. There were two options, both 30 year fixed rate, for the same home price total:

  • 5% down, with a 6.093% interest rate, and
  • 20% down, with a 6.344% interest rate.

Why would I be offered a lower rate with a smaller down payment? This seems backwards, since 5% would be higher risk for the bank.

And why would anyone take the 20% down option? Anyone who can afford to pay 20% immediately can also pay 5%, and presumably could also pay ahead of schedule while taking advantage of the lower rate. Are there any good reasons to take the 20% option?

Improve this question
9
  • 4
    Do you need an additional insurance (PMI) for the 5% case?
    – Solarflare
    14 hours ago
  • 5
    Was there a points buy-down for the 5% down loan?
    – Stan H
    14 hours ago
  • 2
    Even with the lower interest rate, borrowing another 15% of the value will drive the monthly payments up
    – littleadv
    14 hours ago
  • 1
    Banks are probably assuming that rates are going to drop a few points well before a 30-year loan matures, and people will refinance when that happens. They get more interest in that time with a bigger balance. Also the bank has pre-qualified you for these two offers, in your local market - they won’t necessarily offer them to every prospective borrower.
    – nobody
    13 hours ago
  • 3
    @BetterthanKwora we don't know what offers you got and based on what information, so we can only speculate. Generally, banks want to maximize profits while minimizing risk. Loans with less than 20% down will require PMI, which minimizes the risk to the bank, so they may price it slightly lower to entice you. Still doesn't mean it's a good idea.
    – littleadv
    11 hours ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .