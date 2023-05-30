How can you "expect" to know if you need to pay quarterly taxes? I am on a university fellowship where there is no withholding. I am married, filing jointly. To file quarterly, my understanding from a previous question here is that I need to expect to owe at least $1000 for 2023. If I don't know this per se but end up owing more than that, will I still be penalized with late fees for not having filed quarterly in the first place?

And if I do file quarterly, what documentation do I need? My wife receives her W2 only once per year along with our 1099-INTs, and I receive no tax forms from my university documenting my fellowship (this seems strange, but I have checked this multiple times with them). We are both US citizens, if that matters.