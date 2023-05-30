I am a postdoc in the US, paid on a fellowship from my university for which there are no withholdings.

Do I need to pay quarterly taxes, both federally and to my state?

I expect that I will owe a significant amount at the end of the year if not doing so, but doing my taxes 4x per year would be tough!

As a follow up, if I do need to pay quarterly taxes, what do I do about the money I already received this year since the deadline for the first quarter has passed?

EDIT: This fellowship comes in the form of a salary paid out to me monthly, if that matters, but again, no withholdings.