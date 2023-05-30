1

If a new bond (issuance size of 300M) was 3X covered and had 40 buyers, what does it mean?

    It means that there were bids to buy 900M ( 3 * 300M) worth of bonds from 40 different buyers. Is that what you want to know, or do you want to know the significance of those results?
    – D Stanley
    24 mins ago

