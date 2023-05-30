As someone who wants to start trading online and be able to understand market indicators, stocks, bonds, etfs, options trading through websites like trading view. Does anyone know any good books or sources to read on how market transactions work for simple novice traders like myself ? Things I want to specifically learn are :

how market, limit stop orders work

how trading stocks, etfs, options/futures work

how to understand simple oscillators and technicals, which are fully implemented within most sites such as trading view, investopedia, webull etc ...

I have been watching YouTube videos, but I want to try and read some texts or good pdfs online to study myself bit before doing some paper trading and eventually getting in to the real live accounts. I will appreciate any sources provided.