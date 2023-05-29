We recently had our tile roof replaced and had to have our solar system troubleshooted after removing the solar panels ourselves. We were contacted by an electrician who stated that he could send over a "couple of guys" to check the wattages of the panels. They showed up with 5 guys; after a couple of hours of checking things, they determined that they should allow sufficient time for the inverter to reset and they would come back the next day sometime mid afternoon; they came back the next a.m unannounced in mid-morning with 6-7 guys when my husband was NOT home and just helped themselves to our backyard. What they did, who knows. I finally noticed someone in the backyard and told them that I could not afford to pay all these guys. Yes, we finally got the Solar System up and running. Yes, they did check some wattages, checked plugs and connections, moved 1 panel to another array. We got their bill several days later, they are charging us $700.00 per hour for 5 hours. We are now in dispute and they have sent this to Collection Agency. After numerous attempts to negotiate since we were NOT given an opportunity to do BEFORE they started work, we have not paid the debt. Nothing written but we have a voice message from him specifically stating that he would send over a "couple of guys" NOT 5, or 6 or even 7. We never signed a Service Agreement, a contract or ANYTHING else. We contacted the Registrar of Contractors, Better Business Bureau, and the Attorney General to no avail. Do I just sit back and wait to get sued? Will a judge rule against me even though there was NEVER a contract for services?