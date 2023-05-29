I'm 27 years old and trying to get my finances in order. I am very new to investing.

I have around 50k in the stock market (mainly VOO, VTI, QQQ) but it wasn't done with any intelligence. I mainly just dumped money every once in a while and didn't properly do dollar-cost-averaging.

I make 115k/yr, and my employer's retirement benefits are insanely good. I'm trying to reduce my expenses and funnel maybe 20% of my salary into the stock market per year so that my personal investment portfolio is as handsome as my 401K.

My plan was to, at the same time every week, dump around 500 dollars into some portfolio, say 90% VOO, 10% QQQ. However, I'm not sure if I should just buy at the market value, or use limit orders of, say, -5% to try to get a better deal. What is the general guidelines for that? Should I buy some at market value, and then also put in a lower priced order in case the share price falls?

Any other considerations or tips are very welcome. Thank you.