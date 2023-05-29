0

I'm trying to understand CDs by comparing the two:

NAME CLOSING PRICE CLOSING YIELD CURRENT BID YIELD CURRENT BID PRICE CURRENT ASK YIELD CURRENT ASK PRICE
Mountain Commerce Bank 99.68 5.694% 99.3400 5.152% 99.7180
Goldman Sachs Bank 97.56 5.525% 97.3690 5.169% 97.6830

I'm unsure which of those two examples would be a "better" deal and why? Which columns are more important than others?

