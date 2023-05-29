In Michael Mauboussin's "Capital Allocation" paper (https://www.morganstanley.com/im/publication/insights/articles/article_capitalallocation.pdf) he frequently references the idea that a business with an ROIC greater than its NOPAT growth rate means that the business is "generating excess cash". Could anyone explain why this implication is true? That is, I don't see the connection on how A (ROIC > NOPAT growth) necessarily implies B (business is generating excess cash) here. Could anyone clarify this for me? Perhaps with some kind of mathematical proof to illustrate this plainly?

E.g.

Capital allocation is an important investment issue because the aggregate ROIC for public companies exceeds the aggregate growth rate This means that businesses generate excess cash

*It may be important to note that Mauboussin does not include cash in his definition of Invested Capital.