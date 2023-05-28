For example, if I'm looking at the 10K for AVB and under its reconciliation of FFO, I see a description of "Gain on sale of previously depreciated real estate", how do I find the corresponding tag/code/id (format: us-gaap_ProfitLossFromRealEstateOperations)?

I'm trying to find it because the SEC api accepts tags according to that format, but I cannot seem to find an online source directly translating some non-GAAP/non-IFRS items like FFO/NOI or even the constituents of FFO/NOI into tags that I can look up.

I would be happy to get a direct tag for FFO or Core FFO, but I'm under the belief that I need to build it myself, which is why I'm looking for that particular tag.

What's the proper workflow to get around this?