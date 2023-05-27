From the answers to my earlier question I learned that the expected return on the stock market is positively correlated with the interest level at the beginning of the considered time period. The reason is that otherwise the Efficient Market Hypothesis would be contradicted since the expected return is the risk-free rate plus a risk premium (the higher the risk the higher the premium).

Now I am wondering if this could be used to validate the Efficient Market Hypothesis empirically: A bit oversimplified, one could look at the stock market performance in all years where the the risk free interest rate was 5% at the beginning of that year and compare the average performance to the average performance of all years where the risk free interest rate was 1% at the beginning of the year. If the Efficient Market Hypothesis holds in practice, then the former should be about 4% higher than the latter (or the volatility of the stock market is negatively correlated to the interest rate, so to make this analysis more precise one would have to account for effects on the volatility, too).

Has it been analyzed whether the interest rate and the development of the nominal performance of the stock market are positively correlated empirically? Would this approach be suitable to analyze the empirical applicability of the Efficient Market Hypothesis?