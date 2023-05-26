Is it legal to store physical gold at home in the US? If so, what taxes may be applied on the gold held at home, in form of both jewelry or raw gold?
I don't get this question. You are buying the gold with money that presumably you earned and have paid taxes on. So why would you pay taxes on the gold you possess? Until such time as you sell it and made appreciated value earnings on it at which time you would pay taxes on that earning. What am I missing here?– GµårÐïåñ30 mins ago
@GµårÐïåñ: Since gold is considered a collectible, it is taxed at maximum rate of 28% like art, stamps, and antiques rather than traditional investments like stocks or bonds. The IRS charges higher tax rates on collectibles than other investments, which usually average 15% to 20% if held for more than a year.– best_of_man26 mins ago
@GµårÐïåñ: I saw this by chance on the internet and wanted to make sure is that true? If so, how does it work?– best_of_man25 mins ago
