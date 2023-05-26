Say Person X is an NRI who has held a property in India for the past few years (greater than 3 years).

sells property for a profit of 100 units

As an NRI 100 units of profit gets taxed at 20%. 20 units are deducted via TDS

questions

If the NRI reinvests the 100 units to buy another property within 6 months, can the NRI reclaim the entire amount (20%) in their return for that particular financial year ? If the NRI sells the new property bought using capital under 3 years for 110 units , what will be the tax implications ?

I am under the impression that the you have to pay short term capital gains tax (income tax) on the profit (110 - 100 = 10 units), Is my understanding accurate ?

If the NRI sells the new property bought using capital after 3 years for 110 units what will be tax implications?