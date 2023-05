TA newbie here. I learned the ichimoku strategy today and was looking at the ZS Daily chart. Saw the below.

My question is that why are some breaks in the resistance line marked but others are not? Ex. The last "B" marked is a break above the previous resistance line, but so are some of the prior green candlesticks that open below the red lines and close above the red lines. (E.x. the one right after the 15th)