Since you've said both your names are on the car title, the car is owned jointly by you; if it's in one person's name, they are the owner (barring community property laws and things of that sort; I'm presuming you two aren't married). You can gift her with the car or with your ownership share of the car, making her the sole owner (talk to the Motor Vehicle Bureau about how your state handles that), but that doesn't free you from any responsibilities to the bank described in the previous paragraph. I believe there are past answers on this too.

For the benefit of other readers: If both your names were on the loan, I'd suggest seeing past answers regarding co-signed loans. As @D.Stanley points out, cosigning means the bank can come after either or both of you for the money. If only one, that's the person who has made the promise to the bank and who is responsible for making sure the loan gets paid off.

Likewise for reference, the auto insurance will have to be straightened out. She'd now need her own insurance on the car, assuming she might want to drive it. (If she was just going to sell it off, it might be possible to do so without insuring it until then, but that's a matter of local law.)

So in your scenario, where this was entirely an informal arrangement except for cosigning, you really, really, REALLY need to work out an agreement with her. If you absolutely can't, you're talking about lawyers, or at the very least small claims court... at which point things get divorce-style ugly; not recommended if at all avoidable.