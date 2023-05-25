If both your names are on the loan, see past answers regarding co-signed loans. As @D.Stanley points out, cosigning means the bank can come after either or both of you for the money. If only one, that's the person who has made the promise to the bank and who is responsible for making sure the loan gets paid off.

If both your names are on the car title, then the car is owned jointly by you; if it's in one person's name, they are the owner (barring community property laws and things of that sort; I'm presuming you two aren't married). You can gift her with the car or with your ownership share of the car, making her the sole owner (talk to the Motor Vehicle Bureau about how your state handles that), but that doesn't free you from any responsibilities to the bank described in the previous paragraph. I believe there are past answers on this too.

So in the most likely scenarios, where this was entirely an informal arrangement except for possible joint ownership and/or cosigning, you really, really, REALLY need to work out an agreement with her. If you absolutely can't, you're talking about lawyers, or at the very least small claims court... at which point things get divorce-style ugly; not recommended if at all avoidable.