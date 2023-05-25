My original car was totaled, I said I can't get a car now bad credit. The dealership approved me at a high rate with money down. When I get my trust fund, I can buy one. My girlfriend said she would help me out she purchased the car and signed for it. after 3 months I would refinance in my name. Now she is treating to take car back. AM I legally responsible for the car or is she. Can she make me pay for the car. I said you can take it back.
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 29 times
New contributor
-
My questions is who is legally responsible. make first car payment June 26, 2o23.– Mike1 hour ago
-
1Ned more details. Whose name(s) are on the loan and the car title? If both of you are on the loan, you're both responsible (that can come after you both). If you're both on the title. Then both of you need to agree on any sale or transfer.– D Stanley1 hour ago
-
(And if you are both on the loan, both are responsible for the loan regardless of who is on the title. Responsibility for the car and responsibility for the loan are essentially two unrelated things.)– chepner34 mins ago
Add a comment |