To "rollover" a bond, the government in your example doesn't augment or affect the outstanding bond, it issues a new one. The $1000 principal 5% 5Y would constitute what's called a series. A series, is a the collection of bonds that make up one distinct issuance.
On a regular schedule, the government performs the "rollover" by issuing a new bond that will constitute the next series. The $1000 principal 5% 5Y would be Series A, and the "rollover" issue, say a $2000 principal 5.5% 5Y, would constitute series B, so on and so forth. Today 5/24/23, the US government will be selling $42B 17-week T-bills. There are already T-bills outstanding. Those T-bills outstanding constitute one series, and the new T-bills sold today will constitute the next series.
Treasury Auction Calendar
The mechanism you have described whereby the bond issuer would "pay the principal and roll over into a new bond" is called a call option and it would have to be written into the covenants of the original bond at issuance. That mechanism has value, and isn't just something the bond issuer can do at will. A call option has value to the bond writer. Bonds trade at a certain price just like equities, so you have to consider that if the bond writer just paid principal to call the series, they would be doing so at par (100). If the bond had appreciated in value such that it's market value was above par (say, 102), that becomes a financially advantageous move for the bond writer
...pay 100 for a bond worth 102? That action has value.