I understand how a rollover works with personal loans. An easy example would be a car. Someone wants to buy a new car, but they still have an outstanding balance on their current vehicle. So the dealer rolls over that loan by adding the old loan balance into the new car loan.

Bonds are different to loans. So how does a rollover work with bonds??

Lets say a gov issues a bond. This bond has a $1000 principal, a 5% coupon and it matures in 5 years. What would the government do financially to rollover that bond??? Does the gov not pay the principal and just roll it over into a new bond??? If yes, can they do this without asking the bondholder??