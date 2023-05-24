I'm currently working on a presentation about government spending, so I've been looking at expenditures on usaspending.gov (particularly this page). I was interested in why North Dakota's per capita spending is so high — almost three times as much as the next state. I compiled it into a table; here are the top ten:

State Total Spending Population Per Capita Spending North Dakota (ND) $ 71,198,807,959.00 779,094 $ 91,386.67 Minnesota (MN) $ 190,519,558,561.00 5,706,494 $ 33,386.45 Kentucky (KY) $ 138,683,263,393.00 4,505,836 $ 30,778.59 Connecticut (CT) $ 104,006,927,225.00 3,605,944 $ 28,843.19 Indiana (IN) $ 159,290,333,689.00 6,785,528 $ 23,475.01 South Carolina (SC) $ 107,235,306,935.00 5,118,425 $ 20,950.84 Alaska (AK) $ 14,496,408,998.00 733,391 $ 19,766.28 Virginia (VA) $ 156,025,701,341.00 8,631,393 $ 18,076.54 New Mexico (NM) $ 37,417,667,917.00 2,117,522 $ 17,670.50 Pennsylvania (PA) $ 227,354,753,887.00 13,002,700 $ 17,485.20

A look at the state profile shows that the large spending started suddenly in 2015, mostly for the Department of Health and Human Services. Why explains the relatively large amount of funds spent in ND specifically?