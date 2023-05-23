Is there an interest rate such that there is no point in putting money into ETFs but where the interest rates of almost risk-free investments result in higher returns than the expected returns of ETFs? In this context I was wondering whether the expected return of ETFs is correlated (positively or negatively) with the current interest rate. The question is not whether changes of the interest rate will affect the stock market / ETFs but rather: Is the expected return of an ETF during the following year the same regardless of the interest rate at the beginning of that year?
Does the expected return of an ETF depend on the current interest level? At which interest rate are ETFs no longer recommended?
Asked
Modified
Viewed 4 times
