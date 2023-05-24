One way to measure expected return of any investment is the risk-free rate of interest plus some "premium" in exchange for any additional risk. This goes for bonds, stocks, real estate, and any ETF that contains any combination of them. The amount of that premium is proportional to the amount of risk in the investment (a mathematical representation of that proportion is "beta"). If the expected rate of return were lower than the risk-free rate, then investors would ignore it and flock to risk-free investments. That would drive the price of those investments down (due to low demand) and hence increase their expected return. Or, put another way, investors would not be willing to pay a price higher than what would give them an appropriate level of return for the extra risk.

So no, there is no risk-free rate of interest at which there is "no point" to invest in ETFs. Risky investments will always have a higher expected return than risk-free investments.

I was wondering whether the expected return of ETFs is correlated (positively or negatively) with the current interest rate.

Positively - as risk-free interest rates go up, the expected returns of risky investments go up (all else being equal).

Is the expected return of an ETF during the following year the same regardless of the interest rate at the beginning of that year?

No - the expected return can change based on risk free rates, market expectations, and many other factors depending on the investment.

But, it's important to understand what "expected" means. It does NOT mean "guaranteed" or even "likely". It's essentially the average of a distribution of possible returns, so an investment can earn more or less than the expected return, but on average the market expects it to return a certain amount.