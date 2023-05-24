According to the Efficient Market Hypothesis, the risk- and time-adjusted "expected value" of any investment with a sufficiently competitive market is zero. If the an asset is selling for a price lower than value that people "expect" it to have in the future, then those people who think it's undervalued will buy it, bidding up the price until it reaches the expected value. Also, your use of the term "ETF" is a bit odd. An ETF is simply a way of aggregating assets. For all of your questions, the answers relate to the attributes of assets, and how those assets are aggregated is irrelevant. The answers will be the same for an ETF, mutual fund, advisor-managed portfolio, etc., if the underlyings are the same.
Is there an interest rate such that there is no point in putting money into ETFs but where the interest rates of almost risk-free investments result in higher returns than the expected returns of ETFs?
The market pays a premium for risk, so risk-free investments have the lowest returns. Taking on risk means that your expected return is higher.
In this context I was wondering whether the expected return of ETFs is correlated (positively or negatively) with the current interest rate.
According to the EMH, return is risk premium plus time value, and higher interest rate means higher time value, so yes, interest rates are positively correlated with gross nominal investment return. Basically, the risk-free interest rate is the time value, and the return of any investment with risk is the time value/interest rate plus the risk premium.
However, the effects are complicated, as interest rates are correlated with a bunch of other things, some of which are positively correlated with returns, and other negatively.
Also, you do say "The question is not whether changes of the interest rate will affect the stock market", so that suggests that you understand that there a difference between the steady-state effect of a consistent interest rate, versus the transitory effect of a change in interest rate.