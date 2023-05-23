0

I have purchased shares of a bond ETF, ticker symbol: SPTL (SPDR Portfolio Long-Term Treasury ETF). The prospectus states: "the fund's goal is to track the total return of an index that measures the performance of the long-term U.S. Treasury bond market (the Bloomberg US Treasury Long-term TR index)". I have wondered what exactly "the performance" means. I understand the Total return index also counts the coupon returns; but, basically, does "performance" here mean the average price of the long-term Treasury bonds included in the index?

As far as I know, the S&P 500 tracks the total market cap of 500 companies included in the index. However, I downloaded the Bloomberg Barclays Bond Indices Methodology booklet, and have read it. But, because they are total return indices, the formulas are too complicated for me to understand.

enter image description here

Improve this question
1
  • You really should ask thus sort of question before you buy... Past answers have discussed what an index funds, whether mutual fund or etf, means by "attempts to track the performance" and how they go about doing som
    – keshlam
    8 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .