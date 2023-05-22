I was reading a newspaper article in the FT where a journalist wrote "shareholders wiped out in restructuring deal". As a novice I'm struggling to conceptualize what "wiped out" means, I tried searching Google but still couldn't really grasp it.
When someone says "shareholders wiped out" what do they actually mean?? And in this specific situation how can a restructuring deal cause a wipe out??
It means that the company is effectively bankrupt, so its existing shares are now worthless. The restructuring will cancel those shares and create new ones that belong to the company’s debtors rather than the previous shareholders. It has happened because the company is unable to pay its debts, and in that situation the shareholders lose their investment and all available assets are used to pay off the creditors, in this case by giving them the new shares in the company.