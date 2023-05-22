I am a non-resident alien having lived in the USA 2017-2019. I received today by postal mail a check for less then 10$ due to some class action settlement I had no idea about (apparently my bank failed to timely graduate me to some other type of account contrary to representations).

Having exited the US tax system since 2020 I am worried that if I cache the check I'll have to file taxes (there's no minimum filing requirement for non-resident aliens). As such, I am thinking that if I simply shred the check I won't have any tax filing obligations.

In case it makes any difference the class action settlement was "seeking monetary damages from arising from its improper business practices in connection with consumer credit card accounts". Apparently the Court has not decided in favor of either Party (Plaintiffs or the Bank) and, instead, the two sides agreed to a Settlement.

Is my understanding correct and / or am I being paranoid?