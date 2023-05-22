0

Explain the account opening process of CBiBnak, the required steps, thank you

Due to CBiBank's online account opening mode, users can conveniently submit their information online.

CBiBank Account Opening Tutorial:

1.Open the CBiBank website and submit the required information. A customer manager will contact you for the submission of company registration documents and related personnel information.

2.Initial review: Determine if the information is in compliance and whether any additional documents are required.

3.Video account opening interview and verification: Conduct a video interview through the CBiBank app and complete the account verification process.

4.Final review: Once the final review is approved, a payment email will be sent.

5.Payment and account opening: After receiving the payment email, proceed with the payment to successfully open the account.

6.Ukey delivery: Upon receiving the Ukey, you can use the online banking services normally.

