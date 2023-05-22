I am a 29-year-old student who was graduated this month and looking for an apartment to rent.

I have a job offer for $109K/year but that won’t start until September.

$145K student loan with the interest of about 6% which starts accumulating from November.

Have $130K in my investment account(cash and ETFs).

What would be a good strategy to pay off the loans? Would you pay a big chunk of if before November to pay less interest overall? Would you keep the money and pay as you earn? Is having less money aside and less debt better than having more money in an account but pay greater amount in total? (Higher interests)

Thank you in advance!