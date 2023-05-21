1

I live in the UK but am due to personally receive a one-off payment of millions of dollars - representing the majority of my personal wealth - from a US-based organisation with whom I do business. The organisation has the money in dollars and has no UK presence nor UK bank accounts, but I would ultimately like to have it in GBP, since I intend to continue living in the UK. The means of payment are negotiable and both parties would like to avoid getting screwed on currency exchange fees.

It is well-documented online that doing an international wire transfer from an ordinary US bank account will result in receiving an unfavourable exchange rate plus fees, and sure enough this has occurred when I have had US-based organisations pay me via wire transfer to my GBP account in the past. However, when I have previously tried instead having organisations pay USD into a personal account I created with a currency transfer service like Currencies Direct, and then from there paying it out as GBP to my UK account, I found that even for six-figure transfers, the exchange rate available was still around 0.7% worse than the "interbank rate" (looked up via Google) at the moment of the transfer - despite currency transfer services like this marketing themselves as a better way to perform such transfers! For my 7-figure transaction, this 0.7% cut will represent a loss of tens of thousands of dollars to financial middlemen, which I would naturally like to avoid.

What can a person with lots of currency to convert but no special connections to financial institutions do to convert currency at a rate closer to the interbank rate? I can find a few services that advertise that they provide currency transfers at the interbank rate, like Revolut, but in all cases there are strict limits on how much money can be transferred and the services are not intended for large transfers like mine. Is eating a ~0.7% loss on every transfer like this just an unavoidable cost of doing business across countries and currencies, or is there some trick that I'm unaware of that other millionaires use when they need to convert their money between currencies - such as buying some liquid asset on some kind of exchange for dollars and then selling it for pounds?

    Did you look at Revolut Premium? The cost would be negligible in your case and they explicitly advertise "exchange [...] unlimited amounts [...] with no fees". I've personally used them for large transfers, though not of the scale of millions of dollars. revolut.com/revolut-premium. I wouldn't trust them with millions of dollars at once but if the sender is cooperating then you can move the money in smaller chunks. (This is almost an answer and maybe I'll post it as one, but as you already ruled out Revolut I want to check first.)
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    51 mins ago
  Interesting! I hadn't considered Premium at all and didn't even know it existed; when I looked up Revolut's transfer limits, Premium wasn't mentioned on whatever page I stumbled across and instead all the information I saw was for Standard. I wonder if the "great exchange rates" they advertise on Premium are really the IBR rate, though, or if they're going to take 0.7% like the other middlemen do, or if it's somewhere in between...?
    – Karma Meyr
    32 mins ago
  I posted an answer that talks about the rates.
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    10 mins ago

You could consider Revolut Premium. At the time of writing, they advertise unlimited foreign exchange with no fees.

The cost of Premium, £6.99/month or £72/year would be negligible for your scenario.

Revolut advertise that they give you the interbank rate. That said, it's not a mid-market rate, there is still a buy/sell spread. Right now the rate is $1.2459 versus $1.2424, which are approximately 0.15% away from a notional midpoint rate. (Don't actually exchange at weekends though, they add an extra loading then.)

You would still have to pay to receive the USD in Revolut. I believe they allow both incoming ACH and Wire transfers, with an £8 fee per wire transfer. I'm not sure about the ACH fees.

I have personal experience of using them for large transfers, though in the thousands to tens of thousands range only. I wouldn't personally trust Revolut with millions of dollars at once, but if the sender is cooperative you could do the transfers in smaller chunks.

With wire transfers it also looks like you might be able to use Wise, transferring in $1mn at a time. They advertise that they use a mid-market rate and charge a fee of somewhere between 0.3% and 0.5% (I got different results playing with different calculators on their site so I'm guessing a bit).

