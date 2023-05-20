I got a covid 19 help check from the fund mentioned in the title. I deposited it to my account via Bank of America ATM.

2 days later, my bank said that the check was a suspicious transaction and that they closed my account for an unlimited period of time.

I objected, I talked to Sube many times, I talked to the Risk department more than 10 times.

I requested that the current check be returned to me. They said that the check would not be sent back to me, but to the organization that issued the check.

not sent

Now the 90 days I was told have passed, you can no longer get the money you deserve. We came here as a family fleeing the ukraine war, but a new legal battle has begun for us.

Please we need your advice.