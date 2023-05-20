What alternatives exist for finding and appointing an executor for one's will/estate for a person with no close family or other typical options? Are there pros and cons?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 7 times
Stack Exchange network consists of 181 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
What alternatives exist for finding and appointing an executor for one's will/estate for a person with no close family or other typical options? Are there pros and cons?