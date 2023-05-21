Given none are Chinese companies, why does the acquisition need China’s approval?
I am looking at, e.g., Microsoft says China approves its plan to buy video game-maker Activision Blizzard
Because Microsoft does a huge amount of business in China and would like to continue operating there. If you do business in a country your business has to follow the regulations governing business in that country. Microsoft also has to get approval from the EU for the merger for the same reason.
Apart from its size, the Blizzard acquisition is somewhat more fraught in China because Blizzard previously shut down its business in China because of a dispute with its Chinese partner company, NetEase.