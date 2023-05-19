1

As a simplified example, where SBC is issued as RSU's and all RSU's vest in the same year. Assumptions: Shares Outstanding before RSUs: 10,000; SBC= 1000 RSU's at Fair Value per Share: $2 = 20,000; RSUs Vested: 1,000; Net Income before SBC deduction: $100,000; and per share before dilution = 100,000 / 10,000 = 10;

Net Income after SBC deduction: $80,000; Adjusted Shares Outstanding = 11,000; and Net Income per share before dilution = 80,000 / 10,000 = 8; and Net Income per share after dilution = 80,000/11,000 = 7.27;

The net income per share after deducting SBC expense and accounting for the dilution from vested RSUs is approximately $7.27. But this is double counting, deducting both SBC in the numerator, and diluting the shares in the denominator? How is this accounted for in practice?

