This is a weird situation:

I used to have an account at Bank A. Then my balance at Bank A was very low (like a few hundred dollars) and I was not using it to receive paychecks. At some point Bank A decided to transfer my account to Bank B.

When this transfer happened, a few things took place:

Bank A has closed my account; A new account was opened for me at Bank B; All the money left in Bank A was transferred to the new account in Bank B;

Now, I have always been using my Bank A debit card to pay for internet bills for years. The card information was saved at the internet provider company, and each month the bill was paid automatically.

After the above transfer was complete, here is what I face:

I cannot access Bank A anymore. I cannot log in through internet banking because the account was closed. I called the customer support, they say there is nothing they can do since I am no longer a customer. The bills are still paid successfully for months after my Bank A account was closed. There is no money deduction in my new account at Bank B.

So, who is paying for the internet bills?

From the internet provider company's perspective, they were able to charge fees every month, and it shows "Payment Successful" for these recent months. They are not complaining at all;

From Bank A's perspective, are they losing money? Do I owe money? They have all my information, why are they not contacting me?

Does this hurt my credit score?

Is this some bug in their Banking system?

Anyways I have deleted the Bank A card information on the internet provider's site.

But for the money paid for these few months' bills, should I talk to someone?