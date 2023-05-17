I'm doing pretty decently on my personal finance goals. I've acquired a personal home with more than 50% equity, a second home for income with about 30% equity, and have several other investments and a business that produce income.

What I have in mind now is to use a recently acquired cash hoard for a bigger project. I want to level up. For example, there is a half acre for sale down the street. It has a dumpy house on it, but is rezoned for apartments or a fourplex. I can buy it now and pay 50% down, but I don't think typical home loans would be the right place to finance a building project like a fourplex or an apartment building. If I refurbed the house and built a fourplex behind it, it would probably require about $1.5M in financing. If I went big and demolished the house and built a large apartment building on it, it would probably be $5M-$10M financing needed (maybe more, I've not done all my homework on this kind of project yet).

What kind of financing am I looking for and were do I go to get it? The perfect option allows me to keep 100% ownership, but I'm not completely averse to "investor" kinds of arrangements.