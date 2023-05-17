PayPal, initially, was designed to allow easy online transfers between people who are not established merchants (hence the name).

It very quickly became a payment processor of choice for eBay, which in turn was also designed for ad-hoc transactions between people who are not established merchants.

Since then online marketplace has evolved significantly, and there are a lot of ways to transact between non-merchants, and the entry barrier to become an established merchant is now significantly lower (to the point of not being existent altogether in many places). As the result, PayPal is "just another" payment processor at this point.