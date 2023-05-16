My wife and I are in the process of buying a house. We recently found a place we liked and had our real estate agent make an offer. The offer contract he drew up said that we put a certain amount of money in escrow as "earnest money," which makes sense theoretically as a good-faith deposit. Except that when I look at the very boilerplate-looking standard contract that he drew up and the seller accepted, it makes it clear in several different places that we can back out, more or less at any time and for any reason or no reason at all, and unconditionally get 100% of the earnest money back.
If it does nothing to incentivize the buyer's good behavior, what is the point of it existing?