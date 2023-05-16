0

My wife and I are in the process of buying a house. We recently found a place we liked and had our real estate agent make an offer. The offer contract he drew up said that we put a certain amount of money in escrow as "earnest money," which makes sense theoretically as a good-faith deposit. Except that when I look at the very boilerplate-looking standard contract that he drew up and the seller accepted, it makes it clear in several different places that we can back out, more or less at any time and for any reason or no reason at all, and unconditionally get 100% of the earnest money back.

If it does nothing to incentivize the buyer's good behavior, what is the point of it existing?

Improve this question
3
  • "it makes it clear in several different places that we can back out, more or less at any time and for any reason or no reason at all, and unconditionally get 100% of the earnest money back." Are you sure? Usually you can get earnest money back for only certain reasons, e.g. being denied the mortgage, finding flaws with the house, etc.
    – user102008
    19 mins ago
  • @user102008 "If Buyer determines, in Buyer's sole discretion, that the results of the Due Diligence are unacceptable, Buyer may either: (i) no later than the Due Diligence Deadline referenced in Section 24(b), cancel the [contract] by providing written notice to Seller, whereupon the Earnest Money Deposit shall be released to Buyer without the requirement of further written authorization from Seller."
    – Mason Wheeler
    8 mins ago
  • To me that bit about "sole discretion" says "if Buyer really wanted to act in bad faith, they could simply wave their hand and say 'I don't like the Due Diligence results,' walk away from the whole thing, and get the whole deposit back." There are a handful of similar clauses, but this is the most open-ended one.
    – Mason Wheeler
    7 mins ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

You mentioned that you can back out of the offer at any time, but in the comments you quoted the standard inspection contingency which is generally time limited. In many cases, especially in hot markets, buyer contingencies will be waived.

But it is true that a refundable deposit is not a guarantee for the completion of the deal - that's why it's called a "deposit". Giving non-contingent offers (i.e.: non-refundable deposit) would significantly improve your chances of getting your offer accepted by the sellers. However, even with contingent offers, your ability to put a relatively large amount of money (for a real estate purchase - I'm assuming much more than what you'd be willing to lose) shows at least some level of intent and commitment. People don't usually go under contract for multiple properties with contingencies precisely because they may not be able to give out large amounts of money as deposits for all of these transactions.

You didn't mention what country you're in, but in the US for example the deposit in real estate transactions is usually around 3%. In some cases that may end up being the whole downpayment, especially for entry level/lower priced properties.

You must log in to answer this question.

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged .