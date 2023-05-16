You mentioned that you can back out of the offer at any time, but in the comments you quoted the standard inspection contingency which is generally time limited. In many cases, especially in hot markets, buyer contingencies will be waived.

But it is true that a refundable deposit is not a guarantee for the completion of the deal - that's why it's called a "deposit". Giving non-contingent offers (i.e.: non-refundable deposit) would significantly improve your chances of getting your offer accepted by the sellers. However, even with contingent offers, your ability to put a relatively large amount of money (for a real estate purchase - I'm assuming much more than what you'd be willing to lose) shows at least some level of intent and commitment. People don't usually go under contract for multiple properties with contingencies precisely because they may not be able to give out large amounts of money as deposits for all of these transactions.

You didn't mention what country you're in, but in the US for example the deposit in real estate transactions is usually around 3%. In some cases that may end up being the whole downpayment, especially for entry level/lower priced properties.