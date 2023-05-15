0

I want to make a journal entry for our US bank account in our Canadian books. The transaction is for USD$6 bank fee on our US bank account; how do I record the journal entry for foreign currency and exchange gain/loss account in Sage 50?

Thanks, Tina

