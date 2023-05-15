I have recently inherited a small number of shares from my mother. These are held by COMPUTERSHARE on behalf of AVIVA. I am executor and sole beneficiary and am trying to liquidate the estate. COMPUTERSHARE have sent me Bereavement Packs out but now inform that they cannot sell the shares as I am a non UK resident. I have contacted a broker, as instructed by COMPUTERSHARE, but receive the same answer. As a non-UK resident, how can I proceed further?
Modified today
