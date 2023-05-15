I have a simple side business with a small turnover (about £10k/year) which is almost all profit. Usually, I pay it all into a SIPP. This year, I'm considering leasing a car via the company, and I'm trying to compare the cost of leasing a car vs paying myself a dividend. Even after factoring in NIC and BIK, it looks like I can make a substantial saving by leasing through the company vs a personal lease. Do these calculations look correct? Am I missing something?
Asked
Modified today
Viewed 6 times
New contributor
-
what impact does non-business use of the car have on the tax situation?– mhoran_psprep15 mins ago
-
And how much business use do you have if your company has £10k/year turnover? HMRC are not stupid.– gnasher7298 mins ago
-
It's not for business use. It's for personal use, paid as a benefit in kind to the director of the company which is completely within the rules.– Alan B7 mins ago
Add a comment |