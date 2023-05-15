0

I have a simple side business with a small turnover (about £10k/year) which is almost all profit. Usually, I pay it all into a SIPP. This year, I'm considering leasing a car via the company, and I'm trying to compare the cost of leasing a car vs paying myself a dividend. Even after factoring in NIC and BIK, it looks like I can make a substantial saving by leasing through the company vs a personal lease. Do these calculations look correct? Am I missing something?enter image description here

Improve this question
New contributor
Alan B is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
3
  • what impact does non-business use of the car have on the tax situation?
    – mhoran_psprep
    15 mins ago
  • And how much business use do you have if your company has £10k/year turnover? HMRC are not stupid.
    – gnasher729
    8 mins ago
  • It's not for business use. It's for personal use, paid as a benefit in kind to the director of the company which is completely within the rules.
    – Alan B
    7 mins ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .