I saw two news

$910 billion in deposit flight from banks in one year

and

one week 98 billion out from bank

My main question is how long term investor protects from any harm that may be building up, other questions are

  1. Is this money leaving OUT of USA?
  2. Is the money going to different asset class?
  3. Is the money going to mattresses or just Evaporate ?
